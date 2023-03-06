Previous
oil derrick by mdaskin
oil derrick

I know that some of you may think this is a rather "crude" picture, but I get "punped" when I see these along the roadside. It is a sign of a well-"oiled" economy, I hope.

In any event, we saw this on our drive from Las Cruces to Fort Worth
6th March 2023

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Milanie ace
Liked your commentary - and it's quite true. I used to count how many were pumping when we drove through Oklahoma :)
March 14th, 2023  
julia ace
Not a site we see in NZ .. looks like a dancing lady.
March 14th, 2023  
