184 / 365
Capitol Building in Little Rock, Arkansas
We visited the capitol building in Little Rock, Arkansas. As you enter the building and look up at the rotunda, you see this
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
186
photos
13
followers
30
following
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
6th March 2023 8:41am
Tags
abstract
,
capital
,
rotunda
,
little rock
