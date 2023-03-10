Sign up
183 / 365
More colorful bark
Outside the Little Rock High School are some beautiful trees. When we were there, they had spectacular pink flowers and this beautiful multi-colored bark.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
tree
,
bark
,
abstract
