218 / 365
Purple planet
This is actually an allium flower but with the background blacked out. It looks like a virus or a purple planet to me
28th May 2023
28th May 23
Mark
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
purple
planet
virus
allium
Diana
You are right, it does look lovely though.
August 23rd, 2023
