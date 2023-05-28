Previous
Next
Purple planet by mdaskin
218 / 365

Purple planet

This is actually an allium flower but with the background blacked out. It looks like a virus or a purple planet to me
28th May 2023 28th May 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are right, it does look lovely though.
August 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise