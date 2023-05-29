Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Flowers against concrete
Back in Chicago, we visited the Pullman Museum (a National Park museum). These allium flowers against a concrete backdrop caught my eye
29th May 2023
29th May 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS70
Taken
29th May 2023 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
abstract
,
concrete
,
chicago
,
allium
,
pullman museum
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
August 23rd, 2023
Taffy
ace
Nicely framed!
August 23rd, 2023
