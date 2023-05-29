Previous
219 / 365

Flowers against concrete

Back in Chicago, we visited the Pullman Museum (a National Park museum). These allium flowers against a concrete backdrop caught my eye
29th May 2023 29th May 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
August 23rd, 2023  
Taffy ace
Nicely framed!
August 23rd, 2023  
