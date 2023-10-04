Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Flags at half staff for Dianne Feinstein
I was just in Washington DC and passed the Washington Monument. The flags were flying at half staff for Senator Dianne Feinstein who passed away last week. She left a wonderful legacy and very big shoes to fill. May her memory be for a blessing.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
flags
,
washington dc
,
senator
,
washington memorial
,
half staff
,
dianne feinstein
