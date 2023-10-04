Previous
Flags at half staff for Dianne Feinstein by mdaskin
241 / 365

Flags at half staff for Dianne Feinstein

I was just in Washington DC and passed the Washington Monument. The flags were flying at half staff for Senator Dianne Feinstein who passed away last week. She left a wonderful legacy and very big shoes to fill. May her memory be for a blessing.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise