Fall leaves by mdaskin
Fall leaves

This was in our front yard.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Suzanne ace
Excellent filling of frame. Favourite
October 28th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Nice contrast with the green foliage behind.
October 28th, 2023  
