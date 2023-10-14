Previous
Next
An "infinite" corridor by mdaskin
243 / 365

An "infinite" corridor

At a hotel in Washington, D.C.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this long corridor, I like the tones and carpet.
November 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise