243 / 365
Sunflower
This was taken not far from my home outside the famous Zingerman's Roadhouse.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
23rd October 2023 1:44pm
Tags
sunflower
