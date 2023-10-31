Sign up
253 / 365
What's for breakfast
Earlier this week, we were walking around Carmel, CA, and we spotted this hummingbird flying among the flowers. I took about 20 photographs and was lucky enough to get this one.
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
262
photos
23
followers
44
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
30th October 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bird
,
hummingbird
,
feeding
,
flying
