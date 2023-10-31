Previous
What's for breakfast
What's for breakfast

Earlier this week, we were walking around Carmel, CA, and we spotted this hummingbird flying among the flowers. I took about 20 photographs and was lucky enough to get this one.
Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
