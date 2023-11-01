Previous
Photographing sunset in Carmel

As we watched the sun set over the Pacific Ocean in Carmel, I caught another photographer on the shore photographing the sunset.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Diana ace
Stunning capture with wonderful golden tones and silhouettes.
November 3rd, 2023  
