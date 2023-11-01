Sign up
254 / 365
Photographing sunset in Carmel
As we watched the sun set over the Pacific Ocean in Carmel, I caught another photographer on the shore photographing the sunset.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
1
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
264
photos
23
followers
45
following
69% complete
View this month »
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
31st October 2023 9:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
water
,
photographer
,
pacific ocean
,
red sky
Diana
ace
Stunning capture with wonderful golden tones and silhouettes.
November 3rd, 2023
365 Project
