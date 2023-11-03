Previous
Monarch butterfly by mdaskin
256 / 365

Monarch butterfly

On our way from Sunnyvale to Carmel we stopped in Santa Cruz to see the monarch butterflies.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
