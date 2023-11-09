Previous
Sunset in Ann Arbor
Sunset in Ann Arbor

We had a beautiful sunset a few days ago here in Michigan. The clouds were truly great.
9th November 2023

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Suzanne
Beautiful. Funnily enough, yesterday we were looking at a map of the US and deciding if we could fit in Ann Arbor into a planned (roughly!) trip (or pipedream) in 2025. Fun to look at maps and play with ideas.
November 9th, 2023  
