Previous
264 / 365
Sunset in Ann Arbor
We had a beautiful sunset a few days ago here in Michigan. The clouds were truly great.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
273
photos
24
followers
48
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
5th November 2023 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
purple
,
sunset
,
blue
,
clouds
,
pink
,
ann arbor
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful. Funnily enough, yesterday we were looking at a map of the US and deciding if we could fit in Ann Arbor into a planned (roughly!) trip (or pipedream) in 2025. Fun to look at maps and play with ideas.
November 9th, 2023
