Another Monarch by mdaskin
265 / 365

Another Monarch

This was taken when we were in Santa Cruz, California,
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Ian George ace
A lovely capture
November 10th, 2023  
