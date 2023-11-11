Previous
A Fall stroll by mdaskin
A Fall stroll

I was out earlier this weekend and saw this tree in all its glory. You can see (lower left) others enjoying the Fall day.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree. The people in the picture really give a sense of perspective. The tree is huge.
November 13th, 2023  
