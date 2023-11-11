Sign up
266 / 365
A Fall stroll
I was out earlier this weekend and saw this tree in all its glory. You can see (lower left) others enjoying the Fall day.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
277
photos
26
followers
49
following
73% complete
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
11th November 2023 5:18pm
tree
,
leaves
,
landscape
,
orange
,
walking
,
blue sky
,
stroll
,
fll
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree. The people in the picture really give a sense of perspective. The tree is huge.
November 13th, 2023
