Fall vs evergreen by mdaskin
267 / 365

Fall vs evergreen

While on my walk, I saw this lone red leaf sitting on an evergreen.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
