Rays of light by mdaskin
281 / 365

Rays of light

As we drove into Chicago through Indiana, the sky looked very ominous, but there were bright rays of light poking through the clouds
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
