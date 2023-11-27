Previous
Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo by mdaskin
Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo featured a large display of lights throughout the entire park. This is a long exposure of the ferris wheel that was operating in the park
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Ian George ace
A colourful image.
November 28th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Very nice.
November 28th, 2023  
