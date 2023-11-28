Sign up
283 / 365
Peace and Joy
Among the many lights at Zoolights is this set of messages. The encapsulate all that I wish for my 365project friends during this holiday season. All the best to everyone
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
293
photos
29
followers
54
following
77% complete
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
25th November 2023 11:25pm
Tags
night
,
joy
,
lights
,
peace
,
happiness
,
chicago
,
lincoln park zoo
,
holiday lights
,
zoolights
Krista Mae
ace
Oh, thank you, Mark, Joy and ECAEP is all I could ever hope for! Love LOVE your find, capture and warm wishes! Happy Holidays! Thank you for the follow!
November 28th, 2023
