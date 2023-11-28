Previous
Peace and Joy by mdaskin
283 / 365

Peace and Joy

Among the many lights at Zoolights is this set of messages. The encapsulate all that I wish for my 365project friends during this holiday season. All the best to everyone
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Krista Mae ace
Oh, thank you, Mark, Joy and ECAEP is all I could ever hope for! Love LOVE your find, capture and warm wishes! Happy Holidays! Thank you for the follow!
November 28th, 2023  
