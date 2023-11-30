Sign up
285 / 365
First show
This was actually taken two days ago (November 28). It is our backyard with the first snow of the season. Winter is upon us!
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
295
photos
29
followers
55
following
78% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th November 2023 8:20am
Tags
snow
,
michigan
,
winter
,
backyard
,
trees
,
blue sky
