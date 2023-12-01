Sign up
Previous
286 / 365
Dusk in Ann Arbor, MI
This was the scene in Ann Arbor when I walked out of the recreation and fitness center of the local community college. The picture does not really do justice to the pink sky.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
296
photos
29
followers
57
following
78% complete
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
Views
2
365
iPhone 11 Pro
30th November 2023 5:15pm
tree
flag
silhouette
dusk
