Dusk in Ann Arbor, MI by mdaskin
Dusk in Ann Arbor, MI

This was the scene in Ann Arbor when I walked out of the recreation and fitness center of the local community college. The picture does not really do justice to the pink sky.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details

