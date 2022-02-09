Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
38 / 365
Beauty In Demise DSC_0302
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
introduced me to the concept of wabi-sabi, (finding beauty in imperfection) so I thought I'd give it a go. If you're interested check out her post
http://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2022-02-05
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3441
photos
201
followers
119
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Latest from all albums
764
35
36
765
37
766
38
767
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th February 2022 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
,
demise
,
wabi-sabi
narayani
Wabi-sabi very popular in ceramics 😉
February 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close