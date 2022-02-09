Previous
Beauty In Demise DSC_0302 by merrelyn
38 / 365

Beauty In Demise DSC_0302

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond introduced me to the concept of wabi-sabi, (finding beauty in imperfection) so I thought I'd give it a go. If you're interested check out her post http://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/extra-special-o/2022-02-05
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Merrelyn

narayani
Wabi-sabi very popular in ceramics 😉
February 9th, 2022  
