251 / 365
When Outside Flies Can Be Pretty DSC_1325
The colour of this fly when the sun hit was beautiful. I couldn't believe that it stayed still long enough for me to get off a couple of shots.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3753
photos
202
followers
112
following
68% complete
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
858
246
247
248
859
249
250
251
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th September 2022 12:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
insects
,
garden
,
flies
,
theme-animals.
,
ndao7
Annie D
ace
Wow! What fabulous colours and detail
September 9th, 2022
KV
ace
Nice closeup… love the soft background.
September 9th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Not when you are outside too. Beautiful shot and focus.
September 9th, 2022
