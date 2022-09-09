Previous
When Outside Flies Can Be Pretty DSC_1325 by merrelyn
When Outside Flies Can Be Pretty DSC_1325

The colour of this fly when the sun hit was beautiful. I couldn't believe that it stayed still long enough for me to get off a couple of shots.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Annie D ace
Wow! What fabulous colours and detail
September 9th, 2022  
KV ace
Nice closeup… love the soft background.
September 9th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Not when you are outside too. Beautiful shot and focus.
September 9th, 2022  
