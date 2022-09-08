Previous
I'm Glad She Didn't Fly Away DSC_1280 by merrelyn
250 / 365

I'm Glad She Didn't Fly Away DSC_1280

I found this little cutie on my lavender bush this afternoon.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Fantastic shot, she seems to be living on the edge. fav.
September 8th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I'm glad she didn't fly off either! Isn't she a beauty and you gave her a perfect portrait!
September 8th, 2022  
