250 / 365
I'm Glad She Didn't Fly Away DSC_1280
I found this little cutie on my lavender bush this afternoon.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
2
3
Tags
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
lavender
,
ladybug
,
theme-animals
,
ndao7
Babs
ace
Fantastic shot, she seems to be living on the edge. fav.
September 8th, 2022
Louise & Ken
I'm glad she didn't fly off either! Isn't she a beauty and you gave her a perfect portrait!
September 8th, 2022
