Another One For The Bucket List DSC_1557

This morning we had a macro shoot with a local photographer who specialises in these beautiful little peacock spiders. I knew of them but until this morning I'd never seen one. This tiny little fellow is only about 5mm long. Now that I know where to look for them I hope to find some more. I really need a suitable flash unit to get the shots that I want, then I won't need the ISO pumped up so high.