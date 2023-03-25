Sign up
84 / 365
Busily Gathering Golden Flecks Of Pollen P3257381
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4022
photos
195
followers
111
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
pollen
,
insects
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
bees
,
theme-depth
,
sixws-138
,
ndao13
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
There sure is a lot of pollen there. LOL Great details in this.
March 25th, 2023
Mallory
ace
This is spectacular
March 25th, 2023
