Previous
Next
A Lovely Afternoon For A Walk P4047646 by merrelyn
94 / 365

A Lovely Afternoon For A Walk P4047646

I've been spending far too much time on my computer lately, so it was nice to get for a walk along the beachfront this afternoon.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise