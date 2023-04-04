Sign up
94 / 365
A Lovely Afternoon For A Walk P4047646
I've been spending far too much time on my computer lately, so it was nice to get for a walk along the beachfront this afternoon.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
restaurants
,
beach
,
rockingham
,
foreshore
