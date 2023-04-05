Previous
Stop Pointing That Thing At Me! P4054303 by merrelyn
95 / 365

Stop Pointing That Thing At Me! P4054303

There were eight corellas rotating between the feeder and in the jacaranda this afternoon. The two galahs sitting in the tree didn't get a look in until the corellas left.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
sweet
April 5th, 2023  
LOL So cute.
April 5th, 2023  
