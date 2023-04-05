Sign up
95 / 365
Stop Pointing That Thing At Me! P4054303
There were eight corellas rotating between the feeder and in the jacaranda this afternoon. The two galahs sitting in the tree didn't get a look in until the corellas left.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4041
photos
195
followers
110
following
365 - 2023
OM-1
5th April 2023 4:41pm
birds
garden
corellas
ndao13
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL So cute.
April 5th, 2023
