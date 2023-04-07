Previous
Next
Lucy Loves Chocolate ..... by merrelyn
97 / 365

Lucy Loves Chocolate .....

and she wanted to get in on Jackies's @30pics4jackiesdiamond chocolate craze.

What else do you do on a drizzly Good Friday but play with chocolate.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise