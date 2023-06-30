Previous
Dad Said I Have To Stay DSC_5718 by merrelyn
181 / 365

Dad Said I Have To Stay DSC_5718

I saw this gorgeous kelpie when we stopped in Ceduna for lunch and I couldn't resist a "dog in a ute". He really looked like he wanted to be out running. His owner confirmed this but he had been told to stay and he obeyed.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Merrelyn

Photo Details

