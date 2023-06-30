Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
181 / 365
Dad Said I Have To Stay DSC_5718
I saw this gorgeous kelpie when we stopped in Ceduna for lunch and I couldn't resist a "dog in a ute". He really looked like he wanted to be out running. His owner confirmed this but he had been told to stay and he obeyed.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4172
photos
189
followers
108
following
49% complete
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Latest from all albums
175
176
177
258
178
179
180
181
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th June 2023 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
ute
,
kelpie
,
ceduna
,
sixws-140
,
scenesoftheroad-57
,
30dayswild23
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close