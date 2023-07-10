Previous
We Have Lift Off P7108219 by merrelyn
191 / 365

We Have Lift Off P7108219

A group people walking towards the pelicans startled them and some took flight (which is what I was hoping would happen).
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely capture
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise