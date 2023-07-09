Sign up
190 / 365
The Ringnecks Came Today P7098096
I love have such a variety of birds visiting our feeder. This is the first time that I've seen them since we got home.
9th July 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
365 - 2023
OM-1
OM-1
Taken
9th July 2023 2:12pm
Tags
birds
garden
parrots
port_lincoln_ringnecks
ringnecks
Rob Z
ace
We've seen these on our trip -they are lovely. How nice to have them visiting. :)
July 9th, 2023
Annie D
ace
how lovely to have such a beautiful bird visit your garden
July 9th, 2023
narayani
ace
Such beautiful birds
July 9th, 2023
