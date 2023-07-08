Sign up
189 / 365
It's Still Raining DSC_5764
It's hard to be enthused when it's grey and wet, so rain soaked leaves it is.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th July 2023 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
alstroemeria
