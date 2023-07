Tonight's Orange Glow P7224268

The sun was shining at last so we headed to the beach for a walk. It was a glorious afternoon and a lot of people were out and about making the most of it. The dolphins and gannets were fishing just off the beach and there were the usual seagulls and oyster catchers. at the water's edge.

There was a bit of smoke in the air so we were treated to a beautiful orange sunset.