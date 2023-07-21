They Don't Usually Sit In The Frangipani P7214145

Previous
202 / 365

I was surprised to see the galahs flying from the feeder to the frangipani this morning. They usually go higher and sit in the jacaranda. I rather liked the way that this one was framed by the leaves.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
JackieR ace
Beautiful bird portrait
July 21st, 2023  
