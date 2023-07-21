Sign up
202 / 365
They Don't Usually Sit In The Frangipani P7214145
I was surprised to see the galahs flying from the feeder to the frangipani this morning. They usually go higher and sit in the jacaranda. I rather liked the way that this one was framed by the leaves.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4194
photos
191
followers
108
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st July 2023 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
frangipani
,
galahs
,
ndao16
JackieR
ace
Beautiful bird portrait
July 21st, 2023
