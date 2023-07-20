Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
A Different Angle P7204133
I haven't enjoyed today's cold, drizzly weather after the warmth of Bali. While checking out the garden I noticed this open snowflake (or is it a snowdrop) flower and I rather liked the different view.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
1
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
snowflake
