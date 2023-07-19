Previous
Farewell Bali P7194116 by merrelyn
Farewell Bali P7194116

We left the hotel at 10.30am to head to the airport for our 2.30pm flight back to Perth. It was dark by the time we got home, so it was lucky that I grabbed a couple of water lily shots before we left the hotel.
19th July 2023

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
