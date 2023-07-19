Sign up
200 / 365
Farewell Bali P7194116
We left the hotel at 10.30am to head to the airport for our 2.30pm flight back to Perth. It was dark by the time we got home, so it was lucky that I grabbed a couple of water lily shots before we left the hotel.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4193
photos
191
followers
108
following
55% complete
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
1
365 - 2023
E-M1MarkII
19th July 2023 9:20am
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
shadow
,
water_lily
,
nusa_dua
,
baliu
