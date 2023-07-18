Previous
Nusa Dua Beach P7183864 by merrelyn
199 / 365

Nusa Dua Beach P7183864

We spent part of the morning at the hotel beach club. The undertow was a bit too strong for me to go swimming, but I had a lovely walk along the beach.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise