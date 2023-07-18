Sign up
199 / 365
Nusa Dua Beach P7183864
We spent part of the morning at the hotel beach club. The undertow was a bit too strong for me to go swimming, but I had a lovely walk along the beach.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365 - 2023
E-M1MarkII
18th July 2023 10:50am
boats
beach
waves
bali
nusa_dua
