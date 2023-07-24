Previous
Reflections P7241298 by merrelyn
205 / 365

Reflections P7241298

We called into the South Coogee Marina for a coffee on our way home from Fremantle. The reflections caught my eye.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
