What Happened To The Sunshine? P7254396 by merrelyn
What Happened To The Sunshine? P7254396

After a couple of glorious days, we're back to cold, wet wintry weather again.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Merrelyn

Islandgirl ace
Too cute!
July 25th, 2023  
Karen ace
He looks rather baffled ;-) I love these crested pigeons, I think they’re lovely.
July 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
July 25th, 2023  
