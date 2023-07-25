Sign up
206 / 365
What Happened To The Sunshine? P7254396
After a couple of glorious days, we're back to cold, wet wintry weather again.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4198
photos
192
followers
109
following
56% complete
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2023 2:46pm
Tags
birds
,
rain
,
garden
,
crested_pigeon
,
ndao16
Islandgirl
ace
Too cute!
July 25th, 2023
Karen
ace
He looks rather baffled ;-) I love these crested pigeons, I think they’re lovely.
July 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture.
July 25th, 2023
