Wobbly Reflections P7281312

It's not great, but it's all I've got.

We've had a busy day - lunch with friends in Mandurah followed by dinner with our son and DiL in Serpentine.

The wobbly reflections of the boardwalk pylons caught my eye as we were leaving the Stagedoor Restaurant this afternoon. After lunch, we dropped our friends back at their place, drove home to pick up a few things and then headed to our son's place for dinner and a few hands of Samba.