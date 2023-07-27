Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Raindrop Refraction P7274411
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4200
photos
191
followers
110
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2023 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
refraction
,
grevillea
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and refraction.
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 27th, 2023
