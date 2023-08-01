Previous
The Old And The New DSC_5851 by merrelyn
The Old And The New DSC_5851

I thought that the ruins of the old Jurien Bay jetty would make an ok shot for this week's 52 Week Challenge (old). I rather liked the comparison with the new jetty in the background.
1st August 2023

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Hazel ace
Excellent juxtaposition!
August 1st, 2023  
