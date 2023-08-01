Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
213 / 365
The Old And The New DSC_5851
I thought that the ruins of the old Jurien Bay jetty would make an ok shot for this week's 52 Week Challenge (old). I rather liked the comparison with the new jetty in the background.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4205
photos
189
followers
110
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st August 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
old
,
beach
,
waves
,
pylons
,
jetty
,
ruins
,
jurien_bay
,
merrelyn52wc23
,
52wc-2023-w31
Hazel
ace
Excellent juxtaposition!
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close