I Know I'm A Waterbird But.......P8028517

A weather front hit while we were stopped in Geraldton for lunch. The wind had eased a bit by the time we were back on the road, but the rain didn't let up. We camped at Galena Bridge on the Murchison River. There were a couple of very short breaks in the rain so I managed a quick walk beside the river. I think my shoes picked up a couple of kilos of mud :)