Galena Bridge DSC_5883 by merrelyn
215 / 365

Galena Bridge DSC_5883

The stormy night gave way to a beautiful, clear morning.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Suzanne
Wonderful composition and reflections! Favourite
August 4th, 2023  
Rob Z
So beautifully still - gorgeous scene doubled up..
August 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful reflection!
August 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous reflections
August 4th, 2023  
