Previous
Hoping For A Free Feed P8048581 by merrelyn
216 / 365

Hoping For A Free Feed P8048581

This pelican had been keeping a close eye on a couple of fishermen at Monkey Mia. Apparently it had already scored a couple of fish.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an amazing capture and scene.
August 5th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
August 5th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Great scene...
August 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He looks like he wants to get into mischief. LOL Cute capture.
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise