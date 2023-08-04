Sign up
216 / 365
Hoping For A Free Feed P8048581
This pelican had been keeping a close eye on a couple of fishermen at Monkey Mia. Apparently it had already scored a couple of fish.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
4
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4208
photos
189
followers
110
following
59% complete
Album
365 - 2023
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
pelicans
,
rods
,
esky
,
monkey_mia
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and scene.
August 5th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
August 5th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Great scene...
August 5th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He looks like he wants to get into mischief. LOL Cute capture.
August 5th, 2023
