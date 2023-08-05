Previous
Francios Peron National Park ....P8054474 by merrelyn
217 / 365

Francios Peron National Park ....P8054474

where the red dirt meets the ocean. The colours in Shark Bay area are spectacular
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beautiful. I’ve been trying to get over to WA for years, hopefully will do in the next couple of years.
August 6th, 2023  
