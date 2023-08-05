Sign up
Previous
217 / 365
Francios Peron National Park ....P8054474
where the red dirt meets the ocean. The colours in Shark Bay area are spectacular
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4209
photos
189
followers
110
following
Photo Details
10
10
1
1
1
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th August 2023 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cliffs
,
beach
,
shark_bay
,
francois_peron_national_park
,
landscape-59
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful. I’ve been trying to get over to WA for years, hopefully will do in the next couple of years.
August 6th, 2023
