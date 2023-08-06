Previous
Enjoying The Rosemary Flowers P8068675 by merrelyn
Enjoying The Rosemary Flowers P8068675

There was quite a variety of insects buzzing in and out of the rosemary bushes at the caravan park this afternoon. I assume that this little fellow is some kind of native bee.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Merrelyn


@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana
Lovely macro and colours, a new to me bee.
August 7th, 2023  
JackieR
what an amazing macro, so much detail
August 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Great macro capture.
August 7th, 2023  
