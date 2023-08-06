Sign up
218 / 365
Enjoying The Rosemary Flowers P8068675
There was quite a variety of insects buzzing in and out of the rosemary bushes at the caravan park this afternoon. I assume that this little fellow is some kind of native bee.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
3
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4210
photos
189
followers
110
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
insects
,
rosemary
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
native_bee
Diana
Lovely macro and colours, a new to me bee.
August 7th, 2023
JackieR
what an amazing macro, so much detail
August 7th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Great macro capture.
August 7th, 2023
