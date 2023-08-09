Sign up
221 / 365
Nankeen Kestrel P8098797
This lovely little bird of prey wasn't the least concerned as I kept closer.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
ndao17
,
nankeen_kestrel
