Previous
220 / 365
Today We Tried Squid Fishing ...P8081352
It was a lovely morning on the water. The crew on the Kerilee only managed to catch one compared to five on the other boat. It was enough to make a delicious entree.
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4212
photos
189
followers
110
following
10
2
365 - 2023
TG-6
8th August 2023 12:19pm
Tags
reflections
,
boat
,
fishing
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
squidding
Islandgirl
ace
Looks like a great day for fishing!
August 9th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I'm sure that entrée *was* delicious! What a marvelous way to spend a day!
August 9th, 2023
