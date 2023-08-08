Previous
Today We Tried Squid Fishing ...P8081352 by merrelyn
220 / 365

Today We Tried Squid Fishing ...P8081352

It was a lovely morning on the water. The crew on the Kerilee only managed to catch one compared to five on the other boat. It was enough to make a delicious entree.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Merrelyn

Islandgirl ace
Looks like a great day for fishing!
August 9th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I'm sure that entrée *was* delicious! What a marvelous way to spend a day!
August 9th, 2023  
